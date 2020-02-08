Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $22.89 Million Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,801 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 1.23% of Group 1 Automotive worth $22,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPI. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000.

In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 30,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $3,108,900.00. Also, CFO John C. Rickel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $1,514,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,134,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

GPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $102.00 target price on Group 1 Automotive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.71.

Shares of GPI stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,481. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.23. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.97 and a 52 week high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.71.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

