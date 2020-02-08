Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $23.05 Million Stock Holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,470 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.60% of Aaron’s worth $23,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aaron’s by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $88.00 target price on Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

AAN stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.50. 640,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,425. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aaron’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.28.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

