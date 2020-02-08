Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $26.06 Million Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 1.44% of Mueller Industries worth $26,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MLI traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 222,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,991. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.76. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $34.24.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.20. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $543.84 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 22,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $729,763.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,032.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $271,904.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,654,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

