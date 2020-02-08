Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $26.88 Million Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,921 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.55% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $26,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PB. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,998,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,795,000 after purchasing an additional 888,095 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,468,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,720,000 after purchasing an additional 872,086 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $3,462,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,266,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PB traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.41. The stock had a trading volume of 531,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,595. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Hovde Group cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 target price on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

