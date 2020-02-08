Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $28.72 Million Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers accounts for about 0.8% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.61% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $28,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 101.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 17.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $43.50 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, OTR Global raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $42.64. The stock had a trading volume of 221,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,870. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $45.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

