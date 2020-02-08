Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $29.53 Million Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the period. Barnes Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.94% of Barnes Group worth $29,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,045,000 after acquiring an additional 114,410 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 161,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth about $3,425,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 48.0% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 99,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 32,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 34.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 30,309 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on Barnes Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

B traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $65.09. 158,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,505. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.39 and a 12 month high of $67.32. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average is $55.99.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

