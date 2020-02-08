Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $29.73 Million Stake in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,524 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Performance Food Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.55% of Performance Food Group worth $29,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,451 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $658,781.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $53.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,533. Performance Food Group Co has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $53.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

