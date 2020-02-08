Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Increases Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,676,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,297,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.86. 2,372,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $81.62 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.08.

In other Fiserv news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

