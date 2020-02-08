Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Increases Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.13% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $26,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $96,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 486.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $225,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,936,110. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IAC traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.67. 989,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.12. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $201.50 and a 52-week high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.