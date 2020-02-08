Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Lowers Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies comprises about 1.1% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.30% of Teledyne Technologies worth $37,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,102,140,000 after buying an additional 281,116 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,581,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 951.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,694,000 after buying an additional 124,535 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 634.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after buying an additional 45,597 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after buying an additional 33,539 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $873,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,554.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $384.24. The company had a trading volume of 146,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,829. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.51. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $224.84 and a 1-year high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TDY. ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

