Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Lowers Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation makes up 1.0% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.63% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $36,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAL. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 829,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,236,000 after acquiring an additional 195,665 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,734,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.62. 278,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,604. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 38.69%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $58.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,868,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,919.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $497,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,853,400. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.