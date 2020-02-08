Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases 121,570 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,570 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 1.26% of Healthcare Services Group worth $22,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,859,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,549,000 after purchasing an additional 81,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.42. The company had a trading volume of 379,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,906. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.75. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

