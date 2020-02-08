Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases 1,556 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.08% of Amphenol worth $26,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Amphenol by 74.1% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,309,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,197,317,000 after acquiring an additional 456,490 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Amphenol by 34.1% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,769,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $170,754,000 after acquiring an additional 449,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amphenol by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,125,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,269,863,000 after acquiring an additional 416,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Amphenol by 4.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,358,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $903,091,000 after acquiring an additional 399,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $103.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,152. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $83.78 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.48.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

