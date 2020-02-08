Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases 2,860 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $15,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,562,000 after acquiring an additional 488,675 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 23,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 168,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.63. 12,776,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,022. The company has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.06. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.12.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $889,905.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,386,372.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $3,545,127.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,991,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,439,091 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.