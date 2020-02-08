Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Raises Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 1.21% of Standard Motor Products worth $14,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 22.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 23.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 64.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSE SMP traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.86. The company had a trading volume of 66,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,134. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

In other news, Director John P. Gethin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,716.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Sills sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $196,709.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,962 shares in the company, valued at $9,038,290.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,916 shares of company stock worth $1,810,490. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

