Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Raises Holdings in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,217 shares during the quarter. Syneos Health comprises about 1.0% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.59% of Syneos Health worth $36,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.45. 237,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,328. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 74.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.48. Syneos Health Inc has a twelve month low of $36.72 and a twelve month high of $65.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYNH. TheStreet upgraded Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.