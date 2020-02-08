Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Raises Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.46% of Sensient Technologies worth $12,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sensient Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

SXT traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.83. 171,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,545. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.00. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $58.35 and a 1 year high of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 4.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

