Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Raises Stock Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,362,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,379 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 4.25% of Resources Connection worth $22,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RECN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 26,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RECN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

RECN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.91. 147,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,953. The company has a market cap of $488.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.01.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $184.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In other Resources Connection news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $25,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,817.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.