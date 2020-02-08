Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Reduces Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,390 shares during the quarter. Raymond James comprises approximately 1.1% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.30% of Raymond James worth $37,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 18.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 9.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its position in Raymond James by 11.2% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 11,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RJF traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.05. 480,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,247. Raymond James has a one year low of $72.94 and a one year high of $97.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $78,986.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,450.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $466,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,563 shares in the company, valued at $870,711.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,841 shares of company stock worth $2,933,895. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.86.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

