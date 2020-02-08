Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 12,551 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,551 shares during the period. Cousins Properties makes up approximately 1.0% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.61% of Cousins Properties worth $36,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,995,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,620,000 after purchasing an additional 653,708 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,292,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,190,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,771.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after purchasing an additional 761,387 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 759,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUZ. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

CUZ stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $41.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,217. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.22. Cousins Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $32.89 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

