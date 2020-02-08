Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 127,927 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 317,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 127,927 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.52% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $18,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 6,557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

CSOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

CSOD stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.35. The stock had a trading volume of 246,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,720. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -208.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.38. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.06 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 11,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $666,319.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,214,923.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $240,680.00. Insiders have sold a total of 144,899 shares of company stock worth $8,725,587 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.