Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 2,941 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.35% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $25,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,500 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $1,046,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,907,912.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,480 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,577. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,521. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.96. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a one year low of $88.78 and a one year high of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 13.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WWD. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.60.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.