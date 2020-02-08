Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 8,053 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its position in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,053 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.23% of National Instruments worth $12,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,961,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 4,640.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 197,191 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,222,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,123,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,735,000 after acquiring an additional 111,376 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NATI traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.07. The company had a trading volume of 459,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,624. National Instruments Corp has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.73. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.87.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $367.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that National Instruments Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 76.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $36,325.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,289 shares of company stock worth $455,341. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

