Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 9,104 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,104 shares during the quarter. Bruker accounts for approximately 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.39% of Bruker worth $30,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRKR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bruker by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bruker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,587. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.01.

BRKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bruker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

