Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Trims Stock Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,908 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for 1.5% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.38% of Zebra Technologies worth $52,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 237.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 88,595 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total value of $4,349,923.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,980,507.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,332. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.13.

ZBRA traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.26. 385,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,796. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.77. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $166.15 and a 52-week high of $260.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.73.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.