Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,809 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Palo Alto Networks worth $27,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.54 per share, for a total transaction of $5,538,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,212,700.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,512 shares of company stock worth $6,387,999 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PANW shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.48.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $245.82 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $192.17 and a 1-year high of $260.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.85 and a 200-day moving average of $223.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.