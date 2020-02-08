Pandacoin (PND) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Pandacoin has a total market capitalization of $946,738.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pandacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit. In the last week, Pandacoin has traded 87.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pandacoin alerts:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Pandacoin Coin Profile

Pandacoin (CRYPTO:PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech.

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pandacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pandacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.