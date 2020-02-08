Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,386 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.4% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 106,632 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 202,475 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,930,000 after acquiring an additional 32,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 26,777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

MSFT stock opened at $183.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.40. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $104.26 and a 1-year high of $185.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,396.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

