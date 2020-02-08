Paragon (PRG) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $80.00

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Paragon token can now be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. Paragon has a market capitalization of $548,251.00 and approximately $80.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Paragon has traded up 32.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Paragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.09 or 0.03431220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00220998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00130517 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Paragon

Paragon was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,198 tokens. The official website for Paragon is paragoncoin.com. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.