ParallelCoin Market Capitalization Tops $156,429.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $156,429.00 and $72.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00005047 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.89 or 0.00781649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009485 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007793 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000347 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000634 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info.

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.