Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $209.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.27.

NYSE:PH traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.82. 946,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,682. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $152.18 and a 1-year high of $212.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $155,403.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,872.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,440 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.