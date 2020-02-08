Parkgene Trading 40.8% Higher Over Last Week (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded up 40.8% against the US dollar. Parkgene has a total market cap of $116,632.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parkgene token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Parkgene alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $338.61 or 0.03425120 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00220311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00128617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene launched on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene. Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io.

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.