ParkinGo Price Tops $0.13 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 8th. ParkinGo has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $2,365.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001345 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00047890 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00063110 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000763 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00083172 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,842.84 or 1.00023495 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000678 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000363 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,611,527 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

