Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 9,285 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,948 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,285 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.2% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $72,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 267,009 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 494,862 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.55.

Apple stock opened at $320.03 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.56 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,422.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

