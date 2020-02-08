Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.0% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 392.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 55,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 16,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,686,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,263,000 after purchasing an additional 192,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

CVX stock opened at $108.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.65 and its 200 day moving average is $118.06. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.92%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

