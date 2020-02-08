Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSN shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Parsons to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Parsons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. State Street Corp grew its stake in Parsons by 420.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,924,000 after buying an additional 1,027,076 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Parsons during the third quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Parsons during the third quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Benin Management CORP grew its stake in Parsons by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 17,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Parsons by 56.5% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $42.57 on Friday. Parsons has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.66.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

