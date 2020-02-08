PAWS Fund Trading Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (PAWS)

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 8th. One PAWS Fund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last week, PAWS Fund has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAWS Fund has a total market cap of $33,268.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.92 or 0.03439766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00222064 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00034571 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00128803 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PAWS Fund

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. The official message board for PAWS Fund is medium.com/paws-animal-charity. The official website for PAWS Fund is paws.fund. PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund.

Buying and Selling PAWS Fund

PAWS Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAWS Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAWS Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

