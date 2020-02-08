PAXEX (PAXEX) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 41.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. During the last week, PAXEX has traded up 47.1% against the U.S. dollar. PAXEX has a total market cap of $6,918.00 and approximately $141.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005847 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000064 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

