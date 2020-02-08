Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 8th. In the last week, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010194 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, DDEX, CoinBene and CoinEx. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $220.44 million and approximately $289.95 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000100 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 220,361,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,361,274 tokens. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, BCEX, DDEX, P2PB2B, KuCoin, Coinbit, Sistemkoin, Kyber Network, ABCC, CoinPlace, C2CX, CoinExchange, WazirX, Binance, Hotbit, ZB.COM, BigONE, Coinsuper, OKCoin, Bittrex, OKEx, CoinEx, Bitrue, Coinall, BitMart, TOKOK, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, SouthXchange, HitBTC, Gate.io, FCoin, MXC, BitMax, Crex24, Bitfinex, CoinBene, DigiFinex, Bit-Z and BW.com. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.