Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Market Capitalization Hits $237.38 Million

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 8th. Paxos Standard Token has a total market cap of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on popular exchanges including DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $338.25 or 0.03438429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00219413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00034957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00130263 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token launched on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DOBI trade and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

