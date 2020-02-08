PAYCENT (PYN) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $58,566.00 and approximately $29,019.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.59 or 0.03420438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00220092 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00034673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00128985 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,364,156 tokens. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent.

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

