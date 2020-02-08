PCHAIN (PI) Price Hits $0.0042

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. PCHAIN has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $70,743.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Switcheo Network, Bibox and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 397,407,136 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org.

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bibox, DDEX, Switcheo Network, DEx.top and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

