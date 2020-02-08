PeepCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $274,709.00 (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. PeepCoin has a total market capitalization of $274,709.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PeepCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Bleutrade and C-Patex. Over the last week, PeepCoin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002162 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000729 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PeepCoin (PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 126,001,782,670 coins and its circulating supply is 86,801,782,670 coins. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptohub, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

