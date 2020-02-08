Peercoin (PPC) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002320 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade, WEX, Bittrex and Tux Exchange. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Peercoin has a total market cap of $5.98 million and $110,173.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,900.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.60 or 0.04543149 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002025 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00749821 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005821 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (PPC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,982,363 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, HitBTC, YoBit, Tux Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Bitsane, BX Thailand, Poloniex, Bittylicious, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, WEX, CoinEgg and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

