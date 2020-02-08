PegNet Hits Market Capitalization of $4.65 Million (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last week, PegNet has traded 66.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and approximately $27,344.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.88 or 0.03436152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00220559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00034848 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00130696 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 1,833,397,993 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org.

Buying and Selling PegNet

