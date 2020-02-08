PENG (PENG) Market Cap Hits $138,167.00

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. One PENG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. PENG has a market cap of $138,167.00 and $482.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PENG has traded down 25.4% against the dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.19 or 0.03324528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00223026 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00032939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00129535 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PENG’s total supply is 10,190,217,362 coins and its circulating supply is 7,103,363,889 coins. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng. The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io.

PENG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

