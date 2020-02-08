PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

PFSI traded up $3.26 on Friday, reaching $38.97. 1,060,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,881. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average is $31.26. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.44. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 21.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Chairman Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $463,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $167,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,141 in the last ninety days. 22.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.