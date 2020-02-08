Penta Hits 1-Day Volume of $329,898.00 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last seven days, Penta has traded up 92% against the US dollar. Penta has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and $329,898.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penta token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z, LBank and HADAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Penta alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $342.23 or 0.03480082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00221323 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00033772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00130846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Penta

Penta was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global.

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Bit-Z, HitBTC, LBank and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.