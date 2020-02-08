Peony Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,201.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. In the last seven days, Peony has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $81,815.00 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000394 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000280 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,179,167 coins and its circulating supply is 2,059,339 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

