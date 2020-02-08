People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Stock Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,790 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 64,461 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of People’s United Financial worth $14,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 706.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,021.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

PBCT stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBCT. Raymond James began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $144,223.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,347. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 90,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $1,478,230.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 154,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.